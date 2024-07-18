Knicks 'Checked In' on Hawks Rebound Champion
The New York Knicks are continuing to monitor their skyscraper problem in Manhattan.
SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley offered a new entrant in the team's interior sweepstakes, reporting that New York management "checked in" on Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela.
"I'm hesitant to speak in the present tense, just because things can change every five minutes in the NBA, particularly at this time of year," Begley said (h/t New York Basketball). "But I will say that Clint Capela, Atlanta, was one big that the Knicks checked in on and I don’t know how far talks went. I don’t know if they’re active at this very moment. But they did check in on Capela."
Capela, 30, is entering the the latter year of a two-season, $45.8 million deal with the Hawks, who appear to be caught between the respective rock and hard place of Play-In Tournament contention and a full-on rebuild. He has pulled in at least 10 rebounds a game in each of the last seven seasons, including a league-best 14.3 per game in 2020-21, which saw him partake in an Eastern Conference Finals run that featured a five-game victory over the Knicks in the opening round.
In that seven-year span, Capela is one of three rebounds to get at least a dozen per game off the boards, joining Rudy Gobert (Minnesota) and Andre Drummond (Philadelphia).
New York continues to yearn for interior depth with Isaiah Hartenstein bound for Oklahoma City and incumbent starter Mitchell Robinson coming off ankle issues. Begley said it could be "inferred" that Robinson would be sent south to Atlanta as a starter for a starter, though he didn't rule out a "platoon" situation at the five either.
While Capela could also attract attention at the trade deadline, Begley believes it's more likely that the Knicks go into training camp with the roster they've assembled plus a backup center plucked off the remaining free agency ledger, such as returning to last year's backup emergence Precious Achiuwa. As it stands, Jericho Sims is the primary understudy ahead of two-way man Ariel Hukporti, the final pick of last month's NBA Draft.
