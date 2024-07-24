Former Knicks Guard Helped Team USA Prep for Olympics
New York Knicks fans have bemoaned the lack of a certain point guard on the United States men's national basketball team.
But some metropolitan basketball representation nonetheless lingered on the red, white, and blue roster as it prepared to make its way to the Summer Olympics in Paris.
This week's conclusion of the American men's exhibition slate leading into the Paris Games likewise concluded Galloway's time in camp, as the former Knicks rookie standout was part of the practice group that went up against stars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and more.
"I’ve done a great job just being there for the guys and being able to be supportive," Galloway said in a profile from Andscape's Marc Spears. "But whatever’s next ... I’ve enjoyed my journey and this trip, and I wish them nothing but the best to get the gold (medal). That was the beginning goal. And that’s going to be the end goal. The only thing on everybody’s mind is getting the gold, and bringing it back home."
The squad also featured Micah Potter, who previously spent time with the Knicks' G League group in Westchester. Few, however, logged more minutes than Galloway, who helped the Americans qualify for several other tournaments while their main attractions engaged in their traditional NBA duties.
Galloway's prep work earned praise from Team USA brass, such as Hall-of-Famer Grant Hill, now USA Basketball's managing director.
"Langston has been great," Hill told Spears. “He was with us last year during our World Cup run as well. He really understands the FIBA game, having played professionally in Europe and being a member of our World Cup qualifying teams. He, Micah, and Nigel (Hayes-Davis) play an important role in our overall preparation for Paris. We are thankful for their presence and contributions to our team’s success.”
“Langston’s commitment and contribution to USA Basketball has been incredible," head of men's programming Sean Ford added. "No player had a bigger impact on getting us qualified for the World Cup than him, playing in five windows in a row and leading us to an 8-2 record."
Galloway's most recent NBA minutes came with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. His career began as an undrafted free agent out of St. Joseph's, signed by the Knicks after the 2014 draft. The former Hawk reached the ensuing season's second All-Rookie team, a group that also featured Bojan Bogdanovic, Zach LaVine, and Marcus Smart.
The 32-year-old Galloway has kept busy despite his recent lack of NBA service: he spent last season in Italy and is currently working on a line of "vegan" sneakers with his wife Sabrina. He's hoping that his work with the Americans will land him back on NBA radars.
"If I can get an opportunity from any team to lace them back up in the NBA, that’s the goal, Galloway said. "I have a few (European) offers on the table. I’m just waiting for a couple of things to unfold with the EuroLeague, EuroCup situation team-wise, and then my team as well (the one) I played for this past year."
"Obviously, they’ve offered me, but I’m just waiting for a couple of other teams, EuroLeague to unfold. Then, I can make a decision and see what is next."
Since his two seasons with the Knicks, Galloway has also spent time with New Orleans, Sacramento, Detroit, Phoenix, Brooklyn, and Milwaukee. In 452 NBA appearances, he has averaged 8.1 points and 2.4 rebounds.
