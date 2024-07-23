Former Knicks Forward Responds to Gilbert Arenas
Recent New York Knick Precious Achiuwa told former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas to "count (his) blessings" after a controversial take stemming from the United States' men's national basketball team's exhibition against South Sudan.
Achiuwa, who spent part of last season with the Knicks, soothed tensions around Arenas' viral post that saw the former Washington Wizard embark on a rant some viewed as xenophobic. Arenas became the center of a social media furor for claiming that the South Sudanese didn't have shoes or basketball rims.
"It’s a privilege to have these resources," the Nigerian-born Achiuwa said on his X account. "Thank God for your blessings instead of using it to tear someone else down. We rise by lifting others!!"
The Americans got all they could handle from the Bright Stars in an Olympic tune-up, as it took heroics from LeBron James to escape from London with a 101-100 win. Declared and recognized as a nation in 2011, South Sudan is making its first Summer Olympics appearance and will face the Americans in group play in Paris on July 31.
Shock over the narrow victory brought about some controversial comments from Arenas, who could hardly contain his laughter over Team USA nearly losing to "some Africans." Arenas' contentious analysis further referred to the South Sudanese as "the Ahi Ahi tribe" and "the 'Cool Runnings team," referring to the 1993 comedy based on the Jamaican bobsled team at the Winter Olympics. The cackling Arenas further implied that Team USA star Joel Embiid (born in Cameroon) was "throwing the game for his cousins."
Embiid has since responded to Arenas' barbs, labeling them "disappointing" and "really unfortunate" in a report from Christian Arnold of the New York Post.
Achiuwa and Embiid are just two players who have risen from the African ranks to realize their NBA dreams. There's a chance that the two could do Eastern Conference battle again next season: multiple reports indicate that the Knicks remain interested in Achiuwa, who is currently a free agent after spending the new calendar year in New York. Formerly of the Toronto Raptors, he was included in the trade headlined by OG Anunoby's metropolitan arrival on Dec. 30.
The Knicks are yearning for interior depth following Isaiah Hartenstein's departure for Oklahoma City. Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 49 Manhattan showings, including 18 starts.
Embiid and the Americans tip off Olympic play on Sunday morning when they face Serbia in Lille (11:15 a.m. ET, NBC).
