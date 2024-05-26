All Knicks

Giants Star Praises Knicks

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux had kind words for the Knicks.

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was one of the thousands of fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks' Game 7 loss last week to the Indiana Pacers.

"Shoutout to the Knicks, they went a lot further than a lot of people expected on the outside," Thibodeaux said in a Giants press conference. "It felt good, but it also hurt because I was at Game 7 and I saw how much they put in and couldn't get it done."

The Knicks had the crowd on their side in Game 7, but they didn't have the injury bug. Josh Hart played through an oblique strain while OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Jalen Brunson (hand) left the game prematurely due to their own injuries.

A week after the Game 7 loss, it's hard to be disappointed in the Knicks themselves, because it was clear that they gave everything they had in their series against the Pacers. Fans can be disappointed about the result, but not about the effort that they put in.

It's clear that the Knicks are now rubbing off on the rest of the professional sports teams in the city, and they want to have that same kind of tenacity and desire to push through and show out for the Big Apple.

The Knicks have the ability to be that example for years to come if they can keep the same fire they had during this postseason run.

