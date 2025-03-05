Warriors Conquer Knicks With Another Stephen Curry Classic
With the New York Knicks set to spend some time away from Madison Square Garden, the Golden State Warriors gave fans a sour parting gift.
Golden State ended the Knicks' three-game winning streak through another Stephen Curry classic in Manhattan, putting forth a 114-102 decision on Tuesday night. New York (40-21) played without starting center Karl-Anthony Towns, who sat out due to personal reasons.
OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 29 points. With the three-point king Curry in the house, the Knicks put forth a brutal effort from deep at 8-of-33. Anunoby was responsible for half of the sinks, getting four on nine attempts.
Despite fighting an ailing ankle, Curry had 28 points while falling two assists short of a double-double while Jimmy Butler and Brandon Podziemski had 19 tallies each. Together with new collaborator and lasting Knicks nemesis Butler, Curry helped erase a lasting New York lead in the second half to earn a victory in the interconference clash.
The surging Warriors (34-28) are now 9-2 since acquiring Butler from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Curry-led Warrior teams are also 12-1 at MSG since he originally donned a Bay Area jersey in 2009.
The Knicks now embark on a five-game Western swing, one that tips off with a showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night (10 p.m. ET, TNT).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!