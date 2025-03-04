Ben Stiller Explains Viral Knicks, Oscars Story
Tried as he could, Ben Stiller simply could not dodge New York Knicks ball.
The actor and celebrity Knicks fan went viral for two words on Sunday night at the 97th Academy Awards, as countless sports fans likely sympathized with his predicament: Stiller was due to present the Oscar for Best Production Design but his mind couldn't help but wander toward his beloved Knicks' ongoing showdown with the Miami Heat. Upon receiving word of the Knicks' win, a 116-112 overtime triumph in South Beach, Stiller posted in jubilation on X.
Discussing the post and its humorous fallout on Monday's edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Stiller said he wasn't making it a point to watch the Knicks-Heat game on his phone but admitted he wasn't "invested" into the awards considering he "hasn't been in a movie in 10 years." (Stiller's last leading role in a wide theatrical release is 2017's "Brad's Status"). That made it easy to be distracted by the Knicks' antics, which saw them earn their third win in a row and 40th this season.
"I felt bad I lost, I wasn't even nominated!" Stiller joked. "I'm there to just, hopefully, do well with my bit. But then, when the bit was over, I was like, oh my God, the Knicks!"
Stiller was on stage to present the award to Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, the aesthetic minds behind the "Wizard of Oz"-inspired musical "Wicked," as the Knicks came back from a 19-point deficit in Miami. The "Meet the Parents" star hadn't checked the score before his presentation duties called but he was overjoyed to see New York pull off the comeback, thanks in part to franchise face Jalen Brunson carrying a role in 19 of the last 26 Manhattan points.
"Jalen Brunson, once again, Captain Clutch," Stiller said of his post. "Can't you walk and chew gum at the same time?"
Fortunately for Stiller, who admits he arranges his schedule around that of the Knicks', Brunson and Co. are embarking on a five-game Western swing that features a back-to-back against the Los Angeles teams on Thursday and Friday at Crypto.com Arena. In the meantime, the Knicks face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!