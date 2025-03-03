Knicks Sign Former First-Round Pick
The New York Knicks have returned to the 2022 draft well.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks have signed former Milwaukee Bucks choice MarJon Beauchamp to a two-way deal.
Beauchamp was the 24th pick of the 2022 draft. His signing come two days after the Knicks signed 10th choice Johnny Davis to their G League club in Westchester.
A G League Ignite alum, Beauchamp averaged 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in two-plus seasons with the Bucks. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in a swap for Kevin Porter at the trade deadline. He was released by the Clippers on Saturday, the same day that saw the Knicks drop their two-way men Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin.
Since he's on a two-way deal signed in March, the 6-7 Beauchamp will not be eligible to parake in the postseason. The Knicks previously expressed interest in Beauchamp and offered him a workout in the lead-up to the 2022 draft but wound up trading their first-round pick, the 11th overall, to Oklahoma City to build a free agency budget that eventually acquired Jalen Brunson (the choice was eventually used on Ousmane Dieng).
Ironically enough, the Knicks face the Clippers on Friday night as part of an upcoming five-game road trip. In the meantime, they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!