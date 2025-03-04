Knicks Regain G League Standout
Moses Brown is back in the New York Knicks' system.
The Knicks' G League club in Westchester announced the reacquiring of Brown on Tuesday, bringing him back to the fold after a brief NBA tour with the Dallas Mavericks. In a corresponding move, Westchester waived Brown's fellow center Bryce Golden. Brown is back via returning rights, which allow a player to return to a G League club if it has not outright released them in the last two seasons.
Brown has been one of the G League Knicks' most consistent contributors all season, notably repping the team at the recent Up Next Game showcase at All-Star Weekend. In 26 showings between the G League's in-season tournament and regular season, Brown has averaged 15.9 points and 14.3 rebounds.
The New York City native and graduate of Archbishop Malloy High School in Queens got some lengthy playing time with the injured-riddled Mavericks, averaging over 18 minutes in four showings (including two starts). It was Brown's second stretch of NBA action this season, having previously earned a nine-game term with the Indiana Pacers in November and December.
With the calendar flip to March, the Knicks have gained some financial flexibility on their roster and have kept busy in the early portions: the team recently added 2022 lottery pick Johnny Davis to their G League squad as well as his fellow first-round choice MarJon Beauchamp on a two-way deal, releasing Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin in the process.
Working through the final stages of their regular season schedule, the Westchester Knicks return to action on Tuesday afternoon when they face the Austin Spurs at the NBA arena in San Antonio (12 p.m. ET, MSG).
