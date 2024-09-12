All Knicks

Has Knicks Star Peaked?

Can the New York Knicks star be better?

Nov 26, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jalen Brunson has been everything the New York Knicks have wanted — and then some.

In two years with the Knicks, Brunson has taken the franchise and his personal game to new heights, but does he have more gas in the tank to improve even more?

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes that Brunson will still be the Knicks' best player in three years, and there could be more up his sleeves.

"Jalen Brunson's ascension from solid backup point guard to fringe starter to MVP candidate has been remarkable to witness," Bailey writes. "This past season, he put up 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game. He backed that up with 32.4 points and 7.5 assists in the playoffs. Even if that represents Brunson's peak, the chances that he'll be dramatically worse at 31 are slim. He will be one of the league's best point guards for the foreseeable future, so best player on the New York Knicks almost feels like a given."

After signing his long-term extension earlier this summer, Brunson has cemented his status as the future point guard of the Knicks for the rest of the decade. His contract won't expire for another six seasons, keeping him in orange and blue until the 2029-30 campaign when he turns 34 years old.

The Knicks have a lot of belief in Brunson and have given him the keys to the penthouse suite for a very long time. The Knicks wouldn't have signed him on for that long if they didn't feel he couldn't stay or improve from the level he is currently at.

It won't be easy for Brunson to reach more heights, but if he does, he may start to enter MVP conversations as a legitimate candidate for years to come.

