History Suggests Knicks Will Trade Mikal Bridges
The New York Knicks have a big decision to make soon with Mikal Bridges considering the fact he only has one year left on his contract.
Bridges will either negotiate a new deal or the Knicks could trade him to get some value back in return.
Forbes contributor Tom Rende thinks there's a chance Bridges is traded by the Knicks.
"Bridges was an odd fit for most of the season, and if that is something the new coaching staff doesn’t foresee being able to fix it may be best to move off of the money now. The team could look to trade him with another rotation piece and find a player that they deem better stylistically," Rende wrote.
"The Knicks may be less enthused about offering him that contract and Bridges may not be enticed at the prospect of a long term commitment with the franchise after this past season. Free agency looms as a legit threat for the Knicks if they aren’t able to hammer out a deal before the season. Bridges is eligible to receive a contract worth well over $200 million if he opts to wait until the summer. We’ll see if both sides are able to hammer out a deal before that happens."
In the past, players like Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes could have received extensions from the Knicks. Instead, all of them were traded before.
When the Knicks acquired Bridges for five first-round picks, it was assumed a new deal would likely be struck between the two sides. However, that isn't the case quite yet.
A Bridges deal could come down the line, but the longer time goes without a new contract, the more difficult it could be to agree to terms.
The Knicks won't get equal value from what they traded to get Bridges a year ago, so they should do everything in their power to ensure he remains in New York for a long time.
