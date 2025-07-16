Knicks Could Bring Back Forward in Free Agency
The New York Knicks have been a busy team throughout free agency, but there is still work that needs to be done.
The team currently has a few roster spots to fill and they could look to occupy those with a familiar face. SNY insider Ian Begley listed Landry Shamet as someone who could come back to the Knicks in free agency.
"Who might the Knicks sign with that veteran’s minimum deal? They have continued to touch base with Ben Simmons during the free agency period," Begley wrote.
"I’m sure they have touched base with other vets as well. Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are among the lead guards still on the market. Teams are wondering if Washington will agree to a buyout with veteran guard Marcus Smart. For what it’s worth, the Knicks don’t seem to be exclusively focused on ball-handling guards with that last spot. New York still sees Landry Shamet as a possibility and Shamet remains open to returning to New York."
The Knicks currently have nine players in their rotation in Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele and Miles McBride. Therefore, anyone else they add probably won't be someone looking for a major role, like Westbrook.
Shamet, 28, played in just 50 games for the Knicks last season, where he averaged 5.7 points per game.
Shamet seldom played for head coach Tom Thibodeau when he was leading the Knicks, but things might not exactly change with Mike Brown in charge.
Even though Shamet isn't in the main plans for the Knicks, he could be someone the team relies on to help when in a pinch.
Having a player like Shamet in that role, someone who is familiar with the team, could be a huge benefit for the Knicks.
