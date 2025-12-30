Knicks' Mikal Bridges Suffers Bloody Injury in Win vs. Pelicans

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges took an accidental elbow to the face during the team's 130-125 road win over the Pelicans, leaving him bloodied but not broken. The ironman returned to the court minutes later, extending his remarkable consecutive games streak.

The collision occurred with 8:21 remaining in the fourth quarter and New Orleans leading 106-103. Trey Murphy III drove toward the basket with Bridges defending from behind when Tyler Kolek and OG Anunoby converged to body block Murphy. The contact forced Murphy to lose control of the ball, and his elbow inadvertently struck Bridges directly in the face.

Bridges crumpled to the floor as he conticed blood coming from his mouth. Video shared by New York Basketball showed Bridges receiving medical attention on the sideline.

There Will Be Blood 🩸 pic.twitter.com/kBcq8dEeV3 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 30, 2025

Despite the gruesome appearance, Bridges didn't stay down long. After a brief stoppage, he returned to the court and finished the game. The moment perfectly captured why the 29-year-old has become known as one of the NBA's toughest players.

Bridges has not missed a single game since entering the league in 2018, a streak that now stands at 587 consecutive regular season games played. That makes him the active leader in the NBA and ranks him among the top 15 players in league history for consecutive games played. His durability has become his signature trait, with head coach Mike Brown regularly relying on him for heavy minutes.

Iron Man Streak Continues Despite Injury Scare

The scary moment tested Bridges' reputation for availability. Jalen Brunson recently called his teammate a "psychopath" when it comes to his craft and dedication to playing through anything. Bridges credits consistent routines including cold tubs, pregame massages, and stretching for keeping him on the court every night.

The injury came during a critical stretch of the game, with the Knicks mounting their comeback from a three-point deficit. Bridges' willingness to return immediately after the collision provided a boost to his teammates. New York rallied in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Brunson led the Knicks with 28 points and 10 assists, while Anunoby added 23 points and 11 rebounds despite his role in the collision. Bridges finished with modest numbers but his presence alone was significant. The win improved New York to 23-9 on the season, extending their winning streak to three games.

The Knicks acquired Bridges from Brooklyn this past summer in exchange for five first-round picks, banking heavily on his two-way play and durability. Through 31 games this season, he's averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while logging 38.3 minutes per game. His availability has been crucial for a team dealing with various injuries to other rotation players.

New York continues its three-game road trip Wednesday when they travel to San Antonio for a rematch of the NBA Cup Final against the Spurs. Bridges will look to maintain his ironman streak as the Knicks navigate a brutal schedule of 14 games in 24 days to close out December and begin January.

