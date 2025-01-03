Isaiah Hartenstein Has Hilarious Response to Knicks' Josh Hart
The stage is set for happy returns between Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks--with one notable exception.
Hartenstein's first go at the Knicks since turning them down in favor of a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder is slated to go down on Friday night at Paycom Center (8 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV). It's one of several headlines hovering over a battle of the NBA's hottest teams and some even view it as a potential NBA Finals preview.
Hartenstein spent but two seasons with the Knicks but his departure struck a certain chord, namely one with Knicks star Josh Hart. The Knicks' triple-double machine has hardly his contempt for Hartenstein's decision to chase big bucks, but the current Oklahoman got a chance to strike back as both teams prepped for Friday's fracas.
"I'm just more annoyed that Josh keeps talking," Hartenstein said with a slight smirk of the Knicks' visit, per Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire. "He's been annoying ever seen I left. It's good seeing him. Everyone except for Hart, I'm excited to see them."
"I had a good time there. It was a great experience, learned a lot from [head coach Tom Thibodeau]. [President] Leon [Rose] gave me a chance out there. Couldn't work out but I'm just excited to play against them. It's going to be fun for sure."
Hart has hardly hidden his relatively comedic contempt for Hartenstein's decision to take the money and run. Even this week, Hart offered a verbal jab, quipping that Hartenstein might be slowed down by the newfound payday in his pockets.
Amidst his barbs, Hart did offer a slight olive branch leading into Friday's game, referring to Hartenstein as "unselfish" and a "great locker room guy," per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.
So far, the extra cash hasn't affected the way Hart was hoping: overcoming a hand injury from the preseason, Hartenstein has put up over 12 points and rebounds a game, both career-highs amidst the Thunder's NBA-best start. Oklahoma City (28-5) enters as winners of each of its last 13 and owns a 15-1 record since Hartenstein made his debut on Nov. 20.
