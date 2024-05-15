Jalen Brunson Can Make Knicks Playoff History
The New York Knicks are standing on business after their 121-91 win in Game 5 of their series against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Once again, Jalen Brunson had a massive impact in the win, scoring a game-high 44 points on 18 of 35 shooting from the floor in the victory. Brunson has been the captain for the Knicks in the playoffs so far, and he inched one step closer to franchise history with his performance in Game 5.
"Jalen Brunson has recorded his fifth 40+ point game of the postseason, the second most 40+ point games in a single postseason in Knicks playoff history," Knicks PR tweeted. "He trails Bernard King (6 - 1984)."
Without Brunson, the Knicks simply wouldn't be where they are. The Knicks are 4-1 when Brunson scores 40 or more in the playoffs, with the lone loss coming in Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers, who won in overtime after Tyrese Maxey's buzzer-beater saved their season.
The Knicks can win without Brunson going off for 40, but it certainly helps. And if the Knicks are going to make more noise in the postseason, Brunson will likely have to break King's record.
Brunson will have a chance to tie King's record in Game 6 on Friday night.
