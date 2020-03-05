Jazz Show How To Execute in Knicks Loss

Execution. It was a word that stuck out tonight after the Knicks 112-104 loss to the Jazz. The Jazz were able to execute, the Knicks, not as much.

“I’ll give them credit, we played some really good execution teams, I’m not sure there is a better execution team in the NBA than Utah,” Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller said postgame. “Just the way that they keep coming at you and they keep executing and they make the right plays. They are difficult to play against.”

Julius Randle echoed a similar sentiment, “They just executed, they’re a veteran team. They’ve been together for a while and when they get a run, they settle down, and just really execute.”

The Jazz shot 50% from the field in tonight’s game. Rudy Gobert seemed to be getting anything he wanted around the rim. He shot 7-8 from the field scoring 18 points and also hauled in 14 boards. Gobert was just out muscling some Knicks. If Mitchell Robinson were able to play tonight would those numbers be lower? Maybe? There are no guarantees but, it’s hard to imagine the big not being a factor vs Gobert.

Even though the Jazz jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. The Knicks hung around and pulled their deficit to three points in the third quarter. Then Utah went on a run and ended the quarter up 93-78. “We got hurt on some rebound baskets. We gave up the rim a few times. Had some plays we needed to make offensively. We got some pretty good looks during that time and didn’t make enough to hold onto the run,” Mike Miller explained in regard to his team not being able to extend their run in the third quarter.

Even though the Knicks couldn’t push their win streak to three games tonight, there were some bright spots for New York. Bobby Portis came off the bench and scored 21 points. He was the hot hand as soon as he entered the game putting up 19 in the first half. “We have one job off the bench, to come in provide energy. Try to change the game, any aspect of it or try to maintain the score,” Portis told reporters after the game.

On another positive note, Elfrid Payton seemed to be getting into the lane and to the bucket whenever he wanted. “Just trying to attack. It seemed like they were playing towards the roller in help, so I just tried to finish. I usually try to pass, but they were playing the passing lane, so I just tried to finish it,” Payton recalled in the locker room postgame. He ended the game with 20 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds. He is also responsible for breaking Mike Conley’s ankles, which the Garden crowd very much enjoyed.

As for how the tri-state area kid, Donovan Mitchell's, return home went, he told reporters the following postgame, “This is always a blessing. As a kid I was always coming in here, watching games. For me to be on the court is pretty special. It’s always fun to be out here playing in front of the hometown.”

The Knicks will look to get back on track Friday at home vs the Thunder. Tip-off is at 7:30.