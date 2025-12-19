Knicks' Jalen Brunson Proves He's Elite Again With Clutch Shot

There were a lot of naysayers and negative comments shared when the New York Knicks were making moves to clear enough cap space to sign Jalen Brunson in free agency.

Since he joined the Knicks, the goal posts have constantly moved as he exceeded expectations immediately. A two-time All-Star and likely to be a three-time All-Star in a few weeks, he has elevated the once-mocked franchise into legitimate contenders.

It is something, even when he was playing well, that many people didn’t think possible. Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon infamously said Brunson isn’t a 1A player because he is too small, citing Stephen Curry as being the only exception.

Not that he needed any more motivation after constantly being doubted throughout his basketball career, but the superstar point guard has certainly used the bulletin board material to consistently improve his game.

Jalen Brunson proves he's 1A, MVP material for Knicks

Dec 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Against the Indiana Pacers, he showcased once again why he is an A1 player.

Following New York’s victory in the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup Championship over the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks were shorthanded against the Pacers. Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson joined Miles McBride and Landry Shamet on the sidelines.

That pushed Mohamed Diawara, Ariel Hukporti, Trey Jemison and Guerschon Yabusele into rotation roles. Things got ugly at points for New York, which trailed by as many as 16 points to the six-win Pacers.

Brunson didn’t have his best game, looking a little sluggish at times after some grueling NBA Cup games. But when the team needed him most, he stepped up and got the job done.

Mike Brown on Jalen Brunson's game-winner:



"Our MVP. The league's MVP. ... As Jalen's walking out on the floor, Jalen turns to me and said, 'I'm getting this win.'



"That's what real MVPs do."pic.twitter.com/B8lLZs3dD9 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 19, 2025

After being fouled hard for Ryan Nembhard late in the game, New York called a timeout to draw up a play. Head coach Mike Brown had a play ready and showed it to his players, but he explained that all went out the window when the huddle broke.

Brunson told his head coach that he would get the win, and he followed through on that promise. Making it all the sweeter, he knocked the game-winning 3-pointer down in front of Nembhard, who played well with 31 points and four assists, but seemingly lit a fire under Brunson with the unnecessarily hard foul to give moments prior.

JALEN BRUNSON CALLED GAME AFTER ANDREW NEMBHARD SHOVED HIM‼️😱 pic.twitter.com/vaxVrDRab1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2025

Even on a night when the Knicks were shorthanded and Brunson wasn’t at the top of his game, he came up big when he was needed most. This is why he won the Clutch Player of the Year Award last season and is the driving force behind New York being a legitimate championship contender.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!