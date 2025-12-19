Analyst Rips Knicks NBA Cup Win in Brutal Rant

The New York Knicks won their first NBA Cup championship Tuesday night, but Chris Russo wasn't celebrating. The longtime New York sports media figure delivered a scathing takedown of the entire tournament during Wednesday's First Take.

Russo questioned whether the midseason trophy deserved any recognition at all, calling it an artificial creation that disrespects the franchise's championship history. His rant, posted on social media, struck at the heart of the debate surrounding the three-year-old tournament.

"Somewhere, Walt Frazier and Willis Reed and Red Holtzman are saying, really, we're gonna celebrate this stupid thing? This inauthentic creation to jazz up the regular season, which means absolutely nothing in the big picture."

"The idea that anybody thinks this is important. ... This is inauthentic!" @MadDogUnleashed GOES OFF on Knicks fans for celebrating their NBA Cup Championship 😅 pic.twitter.com/ypMKXEObRT — First Take (@FirstTake) December 17, 2025

The sports radio personality pointed to past NBA Cup winners as evidence the tournament lacks meaning. Milwaukee captured the title in 2024 before crashing out in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. The Lakers won the inaugural championship in 2023, then suffered an early postseason exit.

Radio Legend Questions Tournament Legitimacy

Russo compared the NBA Cup to the World Baseball Classic, another event he's criticized for years. He argued that no serious sports fan should treat a fabricated midseason competition as something significant.

"And we're gonna celebrate this with hats and banners, a Challenge Cup. This is like the World Baseball Classic, which I've always killed, by the way. This is stupid. This is not authentic. You are not gonna convince a Knick fan."

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) blocks the shot of New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The broadcaster grew more animated when comparing the NBA Cup to New York's actual championships in 1970 and 1973. He referenced deep-cut Knicks legends like Dean Meminger and Sweetwater Clifton, suggesting the current celebration undermines that legacy. Russo even brought up Game 7 of the 1973 Eastern Conference Finals when the Knicks beat Boston in Boston, calling that real championship basketball.

Banner Controversy Fuels Criticism

The Knicks announced they won't hang an NBA Cup banner at Madison Square Garden, breaking from the precedent set by Los Angeles and Milwaukee. Both previous winners raised banners for their tournament titles despite the NBA Cup being just three years old.

New York's decision came as a surprise given head coach Mike Brown specifically mentioned hanging a banner immediately after Tuesday's victory. The organization reportedly wants to stay focused on pursuing an actual NBA championship rather than celebrating a midseason tournament.

Russo directed sharp criticism at co-host Stephen A. Smith during the segment, questioning why Smith enthusiastically celebrated the win with references to "blue skies" and superfan Spike Lee. Smith defended himself by noting he had no involvement in the team's banner decision.

The Knicks defeated San Antonio 124-113 in Las Vegas behind 28 points from OG Anunoby and 25 from Jalen Brunson, who earned NBA Cup MVP honors. New York rallied from an 11-point deficit while Mitchell Robinson dominated the glass with 15 rebounds. The victory improved the Knicks to 18-7, which is good for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference behind Detroit.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!