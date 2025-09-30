All Knicks

Josh Hart Shields Knicks Teammate From Playoff Blame

Josh Hart rose to the defense of a New York Knicks teammate widely blamed for last postseason's shortcomings.

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Josh Hart (3) react in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Josh Hart hopes first assist of the year helps his New York Knicks teammate out of a jam.

With the Knicks overseas for exhibitions in Abu Dhabi, Hart handled the war at home, namely the one against the legions still stewing over Karl-Anthony Towns' supposed struggles in the postseason. Hart invited Knicks fans looking for a scapegoat to turn to point their fingers at him, rather than Towns, the All-Star center fresh off his first metropolitan postseason.

“I thought he played well in the playoffs ... I think the only one who should get blamed is me,” Hart said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I think I played well in Detroit, played well in Boston. With Indiana, I just didn’t have nothing left."

Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) high fives guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As the primary yield in a trade that sent two fan favorites (Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle) off to Minnesota, the New York basketball world keeping tabs on Towns' Knicks career with great interest. He has routinely been chided for his defense and some remain particularly peeved over his showing in the Knicks' first Eastern Conference Finals showing against the Indiana Pacers, their first such advancement since 2000.

But the numbers back up Towns' value, as he averaged 24.8 points and 12.2 rebounds in the six-game set with the Pacers, the latter leading all participants. His most notable effort came in Game 3 in Indianapolis, which saw him score 20 fourth period points in a 106-100 come-from-behind victory.

While Hart's 2024-25 tour will be long-remembered among New Yorkers, it ended with a bit of a thud, as he averaged only 8.3 points and shot less than 19 percent from three-point range.

“I thought [Towns] played good. I thought the team played well. I think I didn’t have enough to give," Hart continued, per Bondy. "Honestly, I should get the brunt of that more than KAT or anyone else. They played hard. They did what they were supposed to do. If they’re blaming [Towns], I think it’s stupidity.”

Hart, who said to be dealing with a finger issue in the late stages of last season, was moved from his usual perch in the starting five in favor of Mitchell Robinson after Indiana took a 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. That gave Towns a chance to work with another big man and that trend could continue with Mike Brown now at the helm, though the first-year Knicks boss has not settled on a starting lineup yet.

For his part, Towns admitted that he was likewise running of fumes as the Knicks' twilight drew near but he insisted that he has left the Pacer pratfalls in the past.

“It was obviously tough,” Hart said Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, according to Bondy. “I’s tough whenever you go out there and you don’t play how you want to play. But it was one of those things where I gave everything I have and I just didn’t have anything left in the tank."

"It’s frustrating obviously at times. That was the furthest I’ve been. Now I know to get to the next step I’ve got to be better. So definitely sits with you, definitely changes your offseason routine. Now that’s the past and we’ve got to move on and look forward to this year.”

