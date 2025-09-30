RJ Barrett Takes Jab at Knicks' Ego
New York Knicks fans couldn't be blamed for thinking that Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett threw some Jurassic snark at their squad with the 2025-26 season looming.
For the time being, Barrett is still stationed in his native Ontario, where the Knicks sent him at the end of the 2023 calendar year in a trade that acquired OG Anunoby. Speaking publicly for the first time this season, Barrett offered an optimistic outlook on Toronto's upcoming affairs that could well be interpreted as a jab at his original NBA employers, claiming that the Raptors "go about it the right way."
"We don't have egos over here," Barrett said in video from Omer Osman of Raptors Updates when asked to clarify that comment. "Everybody wants to win. That's coming from me, who's probably one of the most confident guys you've ever met in your life. We have players that are here with a good mindset of coming in to help the team win and it's not just about any single, any individual player."
"We need that commitment to team excellence," Barrett continued. "Passing the ball is a huge thing. I’ve been on teams where the ball doesn’t move, and then nothing happens after that. Nobody cares. Everybody's just every man for himself. So it's great to be on a team where we move the ball and we play defense, and we care about each other, honestly. We're all friends, we all hang out, everything's cool ... The way the Raptors do things is the right way, and I think that's why we'll have some success."
Considering the fact that Barrett's NBA career has been exclusively staged in Manhattan and Ontario, it's easy to see how that can be viewed as a jab against the Knicks, who drafted the Duke alum with the third pick in the 2019 draft.
In Barrett's four full seasons as a Knick (2019-23), the team was dead-last in assists per game at 22.1 though it had the 12th-best defensive rating (111.7), that latter number improving once Tom Thibodeau arrived in the head coach's spot in prior to the shortened 2020-21 campaign. The distribution has slightly improved since Barrett's departure, as the Knicks have averaged 25.9 assists per game in these last two years, moving up eight spots to 22nd.
If Barrett truly believes that Toronto's way of doing things is better, he and the current core (featuring fellow former Knick Immanuel Quickley as well as Scottie Barnes and newcomer Brandon Ingram) better start showing results to endure its longevity: Toronto won 30 games last season, its second under head coach Darko Rajakovic and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.
