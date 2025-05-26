Karl-Anthony Towns, New-Look Knicks Race Past Pacers in Game 3
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns played the fourth quarter this time around and made sure everyone knew about it.
Towns' redemption headlined the Knicks' latest latest postseason comeback, as a fantastic fourth paved the way to a 106-100 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. The win narrows Indiana's lead in the best-of-seven set to 2-1 and guarantees at least one more Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.
Kept on the bench for a crucial fourth quarter stretch in the prior game, Towns scored all but four of his 24 tallies in the fourth quarter in the Memorial Day weekend thriller as the Knicks once again erased a 20-point deficit en route to victory.
A new version of the Knicks took the floor on Sunday as Mitchell Robinson sat in the starting five in place of Josh Hart. Despite his de facto demotion, Hart proved to be no less dangerous in relief, pulling in five boards and sinking four free throws in the final frame while standing as a plus-16 on the scoreboard while he was on the floor.
The Knicks have a chance to knot the series at two apiece on Tuesday when the latter half of the Indiana doubleheader is staged at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
