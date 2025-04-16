Julius Randle Appears to Jab Knicks in Return to Playoffs
Some viewed the comments of current Minnesota Timberwolf Julius Randle as a bite to the New York Knicks.
Randle, one of the headlining names dealt to Minneapolis in the Knicks' trade for Karl-Anthony Towns will return to playoff activities as Minnesota prepares to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference's opening round. Despite partaking in two playoff runs with the Knicks, Randle believes this trip is a little different.
"This is one of the few times, probably really the only time in my career, [that] I feel like I have a chance to really play for something," Randle said in video from Dane Moore of Blue Wire Pods. "I'm excited in just my comfort level with coach, with the coaching staff, with the team."
It's easy to see why Knicks fans could take offense at Randle's comments: prior to the trade for Towns, Randle helped thrust the Knicks back into NBA relevancy, notably taking over during the resurgent 2020-21 season. That campaign ended with the Knicks residing in the fourth spot on the playoff bracket.
Injuries marred Randle's prior two playoff trips, including a shoulder ailment that removed him from competition entirely last spring, but many Knicks fans have not forgotten the fact he shot less than 30 percent from the field in the infamous five-game opening round loss to Atlanta in 2021.
Two years later, the Knicks advanced to the conference semifinals, winning their first playoff round in over a decade. Even with Randle somewhat ailing due to a late ankle injury endured late in the regular season, the Knicks had a prime opportunity to advance to their first Eastern Conference Final since 2000 with the eighth-ranked Miami Heat looming in round two.
But Miami won the series in six games, and fans were quick to point out Randle's struggles in the final hours: in his most recent playoff showing, Randle shot 3-of-14 from the field in the Game 6 defeat that ended the Knicks' season. Wasted in the 96-92 loss was a 41-point showing from Jalen Brunson, who has effectively taken for Randle as the Knicks' headliner.
This time around, Minnesota (49-33) snuck into the automatic qualifying portions of the Western Conference tournament and now faces a Los Angeles group set to embark on its maiden postseason voyage with the Luka Doncic/LeBron James tandem. Randle and the Timberwolves do deserve credit for how far they've come (considering they were 17-17 in the early stages of the new year), but it's hard to imagine many favoring them against the Lakers.
In any event, Randle has a prime opportunity to reclaim his postseason narrative and change his springtime reputation. It's safe to say, however, that a few more New Yorkers may be backing the purple-and-gold over the next week-plus.
