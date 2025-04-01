Karl-Anthony Towns Added to Knicks' Injury Report vs. 76ers
KAT may not be up to scratch as the New York Knicks close in on further postseason landmarks.
Karl-Anthony Towns is a late addition to the Knicks injury report as they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, as he's said to be dealing with left soreness. Towns joins a packed ailment list that has already labeled backcourt trio Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin), and Cameron Payne (ankle) as out.
Towns was somewhat limping when the Knicks faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night but was able to finish each of the last two games. The 32 and 31 minutes he played in the last two games were the fewest he has played in a two-game span over the last two weeks and he struggled shooting at just over 34 percent from the field.
Time will tell if the Knicks (47-27) opt to play it safe and while they'd be silly to take anything for granted, they'd probably be well within their rights to: the eliminated 76ers (23-52) have several regulars out as they play out the stretch, including Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.
If the Knicks prevail on Tuesday night, they'll finish no worse than fifth place on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. They can also achieve such a status if either Detroit or Milwaukee loses.
