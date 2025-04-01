Knicks, 76ers Clash Features Packed Injury Report
What a difference a year makes for the rosters of the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Atlantic Division rivals open April with a primetime tilt as the one-year anniversary of their memorable postseason clash looms. The last rematch of the immediate aftermath, however, will be missing significant star power.
New York, for example, will once again be missing backcourt reps Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin), and Cameron Payne. The Knicks (47-27) have made hay without that trio thanks to Tyler Kolek and Delon Wright stepping up, having won the first couple since the trio was forced to sit out. Overall, the Knicks are 7-5 since Brunson went down with an ankle injury on March 4 in Los Angeles.
That, however, is nothing compared to the ailments that the eliminated 76ers are enduring as they play out the stretch: the Sixers' injury report lists seven regulars (Andre Drummond, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Eric Gordon, Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr.) as out while another (Kyle Lowry) is questionable due to injury management for a hip injury.
That's perhaps hardly surprising considering how off-the-rails the Sixers' season has become. Philadelphia (23-52) was officially eliminated from postseason consideration last week and are probably better off losing as many games as possible so as keep their first-round draft pick, which is top-six protected. The 76ers carry the Association's fifth-worst record entering Tuesday night play.
The Knicks will likely hardly sympathize considering last year's animosities and the fact that they have business to take care of themselves: with a win on Tuesday, New York will secure no worse than the fifth seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket as they inch closer to home court advantage in the opening round. Should the unthinkable befall them, they can also clinch No. 5 if either Detroit or Milwaukee falls on Tuesday night.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!