Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? Knicks Injury Report Update
The New York Knicks enter their highly anticipated season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers with major injury concerns. Karl-Anthony Towns' status remains uncertain for Wednesday night's home game at Madison Square Garden, leaving the frontcourt depth in question.
According to sources, Karl-Anthony Towns will not suit up in the home opener for the New York Knicks.
He was listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury since early this week, but is trending down for a game-time start. The five-time All-Star center has been dealing with a right quad strain that forced him to miss the final two preseason games against Washington and Charlotte.
What's Hart and Robinson's Status?
Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson have both been officially ruled out for the season opener. Hart has been sidelined with lower back lumbar spasms since taking a hard fall during the preseason opener in Abu Dhabi.
Robinson's absence continues due to left ankle injury management. He underwent surgery on the same ankle nearly two years ago and has been limited throughout the preseason.
Anunoby Expected to Play
OG Anunoby is listed as probable despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. He missed the preseason finale after tweaking his ankle in practice but is expected to suit up for the regular season opener.
Projected Starting Lineup
If Towns is unable to play, the projected starters would be Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Guerschon Yabusele. Yabusele would step into the starting center role in place of Towns.
The 6-foot-8 power forward signed a two-year, $12 million contract with New York this summer after a strong season overseas. His versatility as a stretch big makes him a viable backup option at center.
Coming off the bench, Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet and potentially Yabusele (if Towns plays) will provide depth. Ariel Hukporti, a second-year center from Germany, could see increased minutes if both Towns and Robinson remain unavailable.
Towns remains crucial to the Knicks' offensive game plan as the clear second option behind Jalen Brunson. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from three-point range.
The frontcourt depth looks thin with Robinson already ruled out. If the Knicks struggle against Cleveland's big lineup featuring Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen without Towns, it could set a concerning tone early in the season.
Updates on Towns' final status will be provided closer to tip-off at 7:00 PM EST..
