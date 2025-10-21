Knicks Wanted Former Celtics Head Coach
If you can't beat them, join them? A report from longtime NBA insider Marc Stein hints that the New York Knicks attempted to make Joe Mazzulla such an offer.
Released less than 48 hours before the Knicks' season tips off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Stein's latest newsletter says that the Knicks made a play for the current Boston Celtics boss after they parted ways with Tom Thibodeau.
New York Knicks Made Move for Joe Mazzulla
"It's been whispered the Knicks likely did some backchannel exploration to determine if there was any pathway to pursue Boston's Joe Mazzulla," Stein said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "There obviously was not…then the Celtics extended Mazzulla's contract."
Mazzulla becomes the latest active head to be connected to the Knicks head coaching job since filled by Mike Brown. New York was also said to have requested active leaders Billy Donovan (Chicago), Chris Finch (Minnesota), Jason Kidd (Dallas), Quin Snyder (Atlanta), and Ime Udoka (Houston) for an interview but their current employers all denied permission. Some of those names, such as Donovan, Kidd, and Udoka, also landed contract extensions after the Knicks expressed interest.
Of course, chasing Mazzulla also comes with the twist that the Knicks ended his bid at a championship repeat during last spring's playoffs, as New York bested Boston in a 4-2 final during the second round. It allowed New York to advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 but that wasn't enough to save Thibodeau, who was bid farewell after four seasons at the helm.
Since taking over for Udoka as the green leader in 2022, the 37-year-old Mazzulla has amassed a 182-64 record in three tours, good for the most wins in the NBA in that span and the aforementioned championship run in 2024, which saw them take down Kidd's Dallas Mavericks in five games.
Despite the Knicks' reported advances, Boston managed to keep Mazzulla on board after already losing several major contributors from their 18th banner-raising: with Jayson Tatum set to miss most, if not all, of this upcoming season after enduring a devastating Achilles tear during the postseason matchup against the Knicks, Boston traded away Jrue Holiday and former Knicks franchise face Kristaps Porzingis to Portland and Atlanta respectively in an attempt to stay out of the restrictive second salary apron. Beantown mainstay Al Horford likewise departed, signing a two-year deal with Golden State.
The Knicks' rumored interest in Mazzulla only heightens the anticipation for their matchup this week, as Boston will visit Manhattan this week in a nationally-streamed divisional clash.
