Knicks Hit Another Shocking Injury Concern Before Magic Clash

The New York Knicks face yet another injury scare ahead of a crucial matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled questionable with left calf tightness, casting uncertainty over his availability for the Madison Square Garden. This comes as the Knicks continue to navigate a growing list of injuries.



KAT's Recent Form Makes Timing Shocking

The timing of Towns' potential absence could hardly be worse. The star center has been playing at an elite level during recent games, showcasing dominant performances that have helped the Knicks maintain their strong position.

Just three days ago, against Charlotte, Towns exploded for 35 points and 18 rebounds in a decisive victory. Against Utah, Towns finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. This sudden calf tightness represents a significant concern given his momentum heading into this matchup.

Dec 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Landry Shamet Still Sidelined

Adding to the Knicks' woes, Landry Shamet remains unavailable with a right shoulder strain sustained in late November against the Magic. The veteran sharpshooter has been out since the injury and faces at least four more weeks of recovery, with his earliest expected return date being Christmas Day against the Cavaliers.

Shamet's absence has forced the Knicks to rely more heavily on bench scoring and ball-handling depth.

Magic Dealing with Their Own Issues

The Magic are not immune to injury troubles themselves. The team will be without Moritz Wagner due to a left knee injury, limiting Orlando's frontcourt depth. Wagner remains sidelined from an ACL injury suffered last season and has yet to appear in a game this year. This mutual injury challenge sets the stage for an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup.​



Expected Knicks Lineup Without Towns

If Towns cannot play, the Knicks would likely start Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and potentially shift rotation responsibilities. Mitchell Robinson would likely draw increased minutes at center, while the team leans on its perimeter depth to maintain spacing.

Miles McBride and other reserves would assume larger roles off the bench. This lineup adjustment would significantly alter the team's offensive rhythm and paint presence.

Will KAT Play? The Likely Outcome

Based on Towns' injury history and the team's cautious approach to player management this season, it is expected that he will play against Orlando. Throughout the early portion of the season, Towns has consistently suited up despite various physical concerns.

Unless the calf tightness is unexpectedly severe, a last-minute clearance seems probable. The questionable tag typically indicates a player has a genuine chance to participate rather than a definitive absence.



