Kevin Durant May Miss Knicks Game
The New York Knicks play one of their final regular season games against the Phoenix Suns, but they may have been granted a reprieve, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least one week through team's three-game road trip with a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. Suns are 1.5 games out of Play-In with the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA," Charania tweeted.
Durant sprained his ankle during Phoenix's loss to the Houston Rockets at home on Sunday night.
The Knicks are set to play the Suns on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, which means that if the timeline is accurate, Durant won't be on the floor for that critical game.
The Suns are in need of some help as they sit on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture in 11th place, and considering the fact that they don't own their first-round draft pick this year, making the postseason is imperative.
Now that Durant is out for the next few games, the Suns' ability to make it to the postseason just got a little bit more difficult.
