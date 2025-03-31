OG Anunoby, Knicks Bash Blazers in Comeback Win
A sequel to one of the most exciting showdowns of the NBA season hardly lived up to its hype—and that's just the way the New York Knicks liked it.
As Madison Square Garden celebrated franchise legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier's 80th birthday, the modern Knicks offered the perfect gift in the from of a dominant two-way win, downing the Portland Trail Blazers by a 110-93 final on Sunday evening.
Unlike the previous meeting in the Pacific Northwest on March 12, a 114-113 overtime thriller that required a Mikal Bridges buzzer-beater, the Knicks had the victory well in hand by the time the final stages rolled around.
Bridges and OG Anunoby united for 28 points each while Karl-Anthony Towns had an 11-rebound, 10-point double-double. With the win, the Knicks (47-27) erased an early 14-point deficit and inched closer toward homecourt advantage in the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. New York limited Portland to 35 points in the second half and moved back to a season-best-tying 20 games over .500.
Deni Avdija led all scorers with 33 points in defeat.
The Knicks complete a mini-homestand on Tuesday night when they host the eliminated Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
