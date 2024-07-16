Kevin Garnett Defends Knicks Star Julius Randle
The New York Knicks have been zeroed in on Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges as the team's top two stars for the past few weeks.
Brunson recently signed a four-year contract extension just weeks after the team traded for Bridges, but someone who shouldn't be forgotten about is power forward Julius Randle.
Randle, who turns 30 in November, is coming off a year in which he only played in 46 games due to injury. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery back in March, but he is expected to make a full recovery in time for Knicks training camp, which is scheduled to begin either in late September or early October.
Debate over Randle's role and ability to elevate the Knicks was rampant on the Stephen A. Smith Show, but guest star and Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett was quick to defend the three-time All-Star.
"Julius Randle is a 25 and 10 guy," Garnett said. "And he grew his game with the three ball. Man, y'all are trippin on Julius Randle. Julius Randle is one of the harder guards in this mug and he's left-handed, he's got a three ball, he can playmake."
Garnett went on to say that Randle isn't perfect, but that he doesn't have to be, especially with how New York likes to run its team. The Knicks like to play a hard-nosed brand of basketball where they go hard 48 minutes each night, and another superstar added to the mix may not jell with the team in that regard.
If Randle can find a way to get back to good health, the Knicks are expected to be one of the better teams in the NBA. Even if he isn't healthy, the Knicks are in the top tier of teams. Last year, when Randle played alongside OG Anunoby and Brunson, the Knicks were 20-3.
Now with a full offseason under their belt and the addition of Bridges, the Knicks could end up having one of the better records and outlooks of any team in the league.
