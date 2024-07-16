Knicks Stars Announce Live Podcast
New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are taking things outside.
The long-paired duo announced on Tuesday that the second season of their well-received "Roommates Show" web series, co-hosted by mutual friend and entrepreneur Matt Hillman, will debut with a takeover of Central Park's Rumsey Playfield. The event, officially dubbed "The Roommates Show Block Party - Live From Central Park Presented by Tommy John," will be staged on Saturday, Sept. 7.
“There is nothing like the outpouring of love and support that we get from our fans when we play in our home city," Brunson and Hart said in a release shared with All Knicks. "We have the greatest fans in the world and we want to further allow them into our world with our first-ever Roommates Show Block Party - Live from Central Park presented by Tommy John."
“We can’t wait to bring The Roommates Show to life like never before with our biggest guests yet in front of 5,000 fans; it's going to be a special day for us both.”
A high-profile venue will yield some of the program's biggest guests to date: newly-minted Knick Mikal Bridges will make his second appearance after previously joining his fellow former Villanova Wildcats during his Brooklyn Nets tenure and he'll be joined by celebrity Knicks fan/political commentator Jon Stewart. Two surprise guests have yet to be announced while the event will also featue a concert from Action Bronson.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 19 and fans can register for the presale at the event's official site.
Brunson and Hart's web series debuted earlier this year and plays off their long-standing friendship that began as, as the series title implies, roommates at Villanova. The two partly bonded on championship endeavors (guiding the Wildcats to a national title in 2016) and their shared love of the Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly screwball comedy "Step Brothers."
The rest, one could argue, is Knicks history: Manhattan collaboration (co-starring fellow Villanova alum Donte DiVincenzo) has produced the best numbers of their respective professional careers and both have landed sizable (yet affordable) contracts to remain in blue-and-orange for the foreseeable future.
