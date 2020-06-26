Morning Knicks 6/26: Knicks Make Transaction, Larry Brown Talks About World Wide Wes, and More

-The Knicks' new-look front office has taken advantage of the NBA's transaction window. Leon Rose and company claimed Jared Harper from the Phoenix Suns after waiving Kadeem Allen. Harper went undrafted out of Auburn, but he clearly turned some heads in the Knicks' front office. Our own Kris Pursiainen has you covered with more about Harper and what he could potentially bring to the Knicks.

-Many people are taking notice of what Leon Rose is doing in New York. Add Larry Brown's name to the list. The former Knicks' head coach spoke with Stefan Bondy of The New York Post and had plenty of positive things to say about the team, particularly on the hiring of his friend World Wide Wes. Brown is in the camp of those that believe Wesley can truly change the perception of the Knicks' organization. You can read more on Brown's comments from our own Jonathan Macri.

-It may seem like the Knicks now have more head coaching candidates than there are seats in Madison Square Garden. With so many choices, what should Knicks fans be hoping for? Our own Kris Pursiainen posted a video breaking down everyone the franchise is going to interview. Kris gives his pick for head coach at the end. While it's likely Tom Thibodeau gets the job, Leon Rose is doing his due diligence, and fans can do the same by check out this coaching candidate video.

-Lost in yesterday's craziness of World Wide Wes being hired and Leon Rose speaking publicly was the Knicks bringing in T.J. Zanin as a scout. Fans may recognize the last name, as his brother Frank was hired to be an assistant general manager for the Knicks. To learn more about T.J. and what he can bring to New York, our own Jonathan Macri wrote about the Knicks' newest scout in an informative piece.

-For those who missed Leon Rose's interview with Mike Breen on MSG on Wednesday, The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov put together an annotated transcript of the conversation and what it means for the Knicks going forward. This is a comprehensive read even if you got to see Rose speak live.

-James Dolan wrote a piece in The New York Post about wanting to have a COVID-19 benefit concert at Madison Square Garden for those who have tested positive for antibodies of the virus. While the gesture is thoughtful and could eventually become a reality, there are still questions as to how safe something like this would be. Regardless, it seems like Dolan is planning on doing something to help at some point.