Westchester Knicks' Kadeem Allen Continues to Work Toward NBA Residency

Westchester Knicks point guard Kadeem Allen has had a taste of the NBA. He’s working on a way to add it to his basketball diet.

Allen is in the third season of his professional basketball career, after a strong showing at Arizona. He was chosen in the second round of the 2017 draft (53rd overall) by Boston and has since spent time with the Celtics, New York Knicks, and their G League siblings.

Westchester is his current setting, his second season with a 914 area code. Intermittent trips to the NBA have dotted his career, including a nine-game stint in Manhattan earlier this season. Allen has played 46 games overall, 28 of which came with the Knicks.

Allen spoke with SI.com late last month, after Westchester’s 110-103 defeat at the hands of the Maine Red Claws. An NBA return remains on his mind, but the 27-year-old guard says, in regards to an NBA comeback, he’s “already there”.

“I’m already there. I’ve just got to get there,” Allen said when asked about an NBA return. Fully apparent in his current mindset is a desire to strengthen things in his current basketball home.

“We just keep getting better every day,” Allen said of the G League Knicks. “We keep pushing each other, iron-sharp to the line. I feel we’ll be good if we keep streaming the wins along and keep playing together.”

Through Allen, Westchester is blessed with a seasoned veteran on the G League circuit. Head coach Derrick Alston spoke about the benefits of having such a commodity on hand on Saturday.

“Kadeem brings that toughness. He’s a leader and the guys follow him,” Alston said. “When he’s out there busting his butt on the defensive end, everyone’s following him. If he’s doing it, everyone has to follow.”

Experience is a trait that dominates the Westchester ledgers on a nightly basis. Allen is one of several players with multiple seasons on the circuit under his belt, joining teammates Andrew White and JJ Moore. Alston has professional experience through both domestic and overseas exploits, as do assistants Lisa Willis and Beno Udrih.

Allen tried to downplay his status as an elder statesman of sorts, believing on-court experience is “the same thing at the end of the day”. But if his trials help even one teammate realize their NBA dreams, so be it.

“I’m just trying to lead my example,” Allen said. “I don’t always have to be a vocal guy, but I’m just trying to show them the ropes, show them how things are supposed to be done.”

Asked what’s the biggest lesson he can impart on the Association hopefuls, Allen said, “showing them how to be a professional”.

“It’s just the little things. It’s always about staying locked in, staying detailed, and be ready for your opportunity.”

Allen’s veteran acumen was well on display during Saturday night’s game, a contest that saw the Knicks’ backs immediately pressed against the wall. Star attractions Kenny Wooten and Lamar Peters out (the latter being the team’s top scorer) each missed the contest against the division leaders from Maine.

New York's resiliency took center stage at the Westchester County Center, with Allen one of the many reasons why the game was so close. The Boston-affiliated Red Claws led by as much as 18, but the Knicks managed to cut into the lead throughout the second half. Things began to get interesting in the third quarter, which saw an energizing sequence from Allen. Two jumpers, one from three-point range, got the Red Claws’ lead down to 10. A flashy assist (one of a team-high eight on the evening) to Ignas Brazdeikis sliced things down to single digits.

Westchester took a short-lived lead in the fourth quarter before eventually fading. But Allen was pleased to partake in a spirited effort alongside his teammates, while acknowledging his part in the failure to complete the comeback (shooting 2-of-11 from the field).

“It doesn’t really matter who’s here and who’s not. The next man’s always got to be better,” he said. “We practice hard, everyone’s got faith in each other. We’ll go out and compete no matter who we’ve got.”

The thought of a return to Manhattan is obviously on Allen’s mind, but he’s happy to put it on hold, at least temporarily, if he can make a difference in Westchester. Alston believes if his veteran keeps things up, he’ll make an impression on the big club in no time.

“He’s doing the right things," Alston said. "Every time he goes out, he plays he does great form, he brings pressure, pace, and he’s improving every day. Even though he’s been here three years, everybody here has been improving every day, and he’s going to continue on that path.”