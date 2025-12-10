Knicks Defeat Raptors, Secure NBA Cup Semifinal Spot

The New York Knicks are headed to Las Vegas. They beat the Toronto Raptors 117-101, reaching the NBA Cup semifinals for the first time after two straight quarterfinal exits.

Knicks Dominate Raptors to Reach Vegas

The Knicks' offense was unstoppable. Toronto had no answers all night as New York's starting five put on a clinic at Scotiabank Arena. This was the kind of performance that shows what this team is really capable of when everything clicks.

Jalen Brunson continued his incredible season with another 30-point performance, finishing with 35 points. He kept breaking his own season high as the game went on and looked completely in control every time he touched the ball. Karl-Anthony Towns controlled the paint with 14 points and 16 rebounds, throwing down monstrous dunks that energized the entire team.

Josh Hart was nearly perfect from three-point range, knocking down 4 of 7 and finishing with 21 points. Mikal Bridges stepped up with timely buckets whenever the Raptors tried to make a push, adding 15 points. OG Anunoby was great on both ends with 13 points, doing everything the Knicks needed against his former team.

Toronto struggled to find any rhythm. Scottie Barnes, who just won Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month, had a rough night shooting just 6 of 18 from the field for 13 points. He couldn't get anything going. Brandon Ingram and Jamal Shead tried to keep the Raptors competitive with 31 and 18 points respectively, but they were fighting a losing battle against New York's relentless offense.

The Knicks head to Las Vegas to face the Orlando Magic in the semifinals with serious momentum. If they bring this same energy, they've got a real shot at the finals.

Live Blog

End of 4th Quarter [Knicks 117, Raptors 101]

0.0 - Knicks win. Knicks 117, Raptors 101

49.7 - The Raptors get a few late freebies at the line after a foul on Tosan Evbuomwan, but New York’s bench unit holds firm with Temple swatting a layup to help the Knicks keep control in garbage time. Knicks: 114, Raptors: 100

3:16 - Knicks take a full timeout. Knicks: 112, Raptors: 94

3:42 - Bridges answers a Barnes three by splashing a 24-footer off a Josh Hart assist, with Clarkson keeping a possession alive on the glass as the Knicks stay comfortably in front. Knicks: 112, Raptors: 94

4:45 - Right after Bridges pulls up with a jumper and Poeltl finally scores inside, OG Anunoby drills a dagger 25-foot three on a kick-out from Bridges, forcing the Raptors into a full timeout as the Knicks keep full control. Knicks: 109, Raptors: 91

5:02 - After Poeltl finally scores inside following multiple chances on the glass, Bridges calmly answers with a 14-foot pull-up to keep the Knicks firmly in control. Knicks: 106, Raptors: 91

7:50 - The Knicks keep their foot down as Brunson cans a short jumper and, after another strong defensive stand, Hart drills a 25-foot three off an Anunoby kick-out to push the lead back out to 20. Knicks: 104, Raptors: 84

8:33 - After checking back in, Brunson calmly buries an 8-foot jumper to steady the Knicks following a brief Raptors push, with Robinson replacing Towns after his personal foul as New York keeps a comfortable edge. Knicks: 101, Raptors: 84

9:20 - Knicks take a full timeout. Knicks: 99, Raptors: 82

10:14 - Bridges puts in a Hart-assisted triple and Towns calmly knocks down two at the line as the Knicks stretch the lead back out to 20, overpowering Toronto on both ends. Knicks: 99, Raptors: 79

End of 3rd Quarter [Knicks: 94, Raptors: 79]

Recap: The Raptors had some better moments in the third with cleaner rotations and found a bit of rhythm here and there, but it just wasn't enough against this Knicks squad. Jalen Brunson is having an insane night, he's up to 33 points now and keeps setting new season-high per quarter every single quarter. Josh Hart's been doing his thing too with 18 points and hitting 3 of 4 from three. For Toronto, it's pretty much the Brandon Ingram and Shead show at this point, they're the only ones keeping it from getting completely out of hand. Knicks are still in full control heading into the fourth, and if Brunson stays this hot, it's looking really good for New York.

0.0 - The Knicks close the third quarter still in firm control after giving up just one point at the line, with Anunoby whistled for a foul, Towns and Brunson checking back in, and Hart cleaning the glass on the final defensive stand of the frame. Knicks: 94, Raptors: 79

20.8 - Mitchell Robinson splits a pair at the line after the Knicks keep the possession on an offensive board, with Josh Hart checking in for Brunson as New York maintains its big cushion late in the quarter. Knicks: 94, Raptors: 78

2:53 - Brunson buries a deep three off a kickout from Robinson, but after Murray-Boyles answers with a putback dunk to keep Toronto hanging around, the Knicks burn a full timeout to settle things. Knicks: 87, Raptors: 71

4:11 - Knicks take a full timeout. Knicks: 83, Raptors: 69

5:30 - Karl-Anthony Towns calmly sinks both free throws to bump the Knicks’ back up, after the Raptors scored five points in a row. Knicks: 83, Raptors: 65

6:47 - Raptors take a full timeout. Knicks: 81, Raptors: 63

8:42 - The Raptors start chipping away as Brandon Ingram catches fire from deep, hitting back-to-back triples to cut the deficit. The Knicks go cold with Anunoby and Towns both misfiring, but catch a break when Collin Murray-Boyles commits an offensive foul and turnover to give New York the ball back. Knicks: 78, Raptors: 60

10:24 - Josh Hart stays hot from deep, drilling a 27-foot three off a Brunson assist to keep the Knicks comfortably in front. Knicks: 75, Raptors: 54

End of 2nd Quarter [Knicks: 69, Raptors: 52]

Recap: The Knicks absolutely flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring the Raptors 34-13 in a complete demolition. Jalen Brunson leads all scorers with 26 points at the half, while KAT has chipped in 10 and the bench provided huge minutes with accurate scoring in the paint. The Raptors burned three timeouts trying to stop the bleeding, but nothing worked. Brandon Ingram has 19 points and Shead has 10 for Toronto, but Scottie Barnes needs to wake up and find his rhythm, he's just 3/10 from the field. If the Knicks keep this energy going in the second half, they're in complete control of this one.

OG Anunoby closes the half by drawing a foul on Agbaji and knocking down free throws, while Robinson and Hart check in for Towns and Brunson in the final seconds as the Knicks carry a comfortable lead into the break. Knicks: 69, Raptors: 52

OG Anunoby jumps the passing lane for a steal and turns it into points, with Jordan Clarkson knocking down a midrange jumper as the Knicks blow the game open. Knicks: 63, Raptors: 47

Substitution: Karl Anthony Towns subs in for Mitchell Robinson. Knicks: 56, Raptors: 47

Mikal Bridges cleans up the glass after Ingram bricks a deep pull-up three, but the Knicks can’t fully capitalize as Mitchell Robinson splits at the line following Poeltl’s board on the other end, with New York still in control. Knicks: 56, Raptors: 47

Substitution: Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby subs in for Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart. Knicks: 54, Raptors: 43

Brunson and Towns are flat-out taking over. Brunson snakes into the lane for a smooth floater, Towns hammers home a dunk and owns the boards, and Bridges erases Barnes at the rim as the Knicks force the Raptors into another timeout. Knicks: 54, Raptors: 43

Substitution: Jalen Brunson subs in for Tyler Kolek. Knicks: 47, Raptors: 41

Knicks extend lead as defense clamps down - Clarkson scores inside to push the advantage, then Anunoby delivers a big block on Lawson's drive attempt. Clarkson grabs the defensive rebound, and Barnes commits a shooting foul, prompting Toronto to call a full timeout. Knicks: 47, Raptors: 41

Knicks' defense stands tall - Anunoby turns it over to Barnes, but Towns responds with a huge block on Barnes' shot attempt. After a Raptors offensive rebound and substitution (Lawson in for Hepburn), Lawson misfires from deep and Towns secures the defensive board to maintain possession. Knicks: 45, Raptors: 41

OG Anunoby sinks both free throws - Anunoby calmly converts both attempts from the charity stripe to give the Knicks their first lead of the quarter. Knicks: 41, Raptors: 39

Raptors take a full timeout. Knicks: 39, Raptors: 39

Josh Hart scores - Hart converts on a jumper with Mikal Bridges setting him up to tie the game. Knicks: 39, Raptors: 39

OG Anunoby scores - Anunoby knocks down a 14-footer to keep the Knicks within striking distance. Knicks: 37, Raptors: 39

End of 1st Quarter [Knicks: 35, Raptors 39]

Recap: Jalen Brunson is absolutely cooking right now with 20 points, his best first quarter of the entire season. But here's the thing, the Raptors aren't backing down at all. Even with the Knicks at full strength, Toronto is looking sharp with great rotations and staying right in this thing.

Brunson keeps pulling up and hitting big shots whenever New York needs them, which is huge. But the Knicks have a serious issue on their hands: Brandon Ingram is doing whatever he wants out there. If they can't figure out how to slow him down, this one could slip away from them. That's going to be the key adjustment to watch as we head into the second quarter.

a 20 point start for @jalenbrunson1.... hooper. pic.twitter.com/AstzdCe04b — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 10, 2025

Jakob Poeltl scores inside on a two-point shot, assisted by Jamal Shead. Knicks: 35, Raptors: 39.

Josh Hart drills a 26-foot three-pointer off a pass from Jalen Brunson. Knicks: 35, Raptors: 37.

Brandon Ingram hits a 20-foot pull-up jumper, assisted by Jamal Shead. Knicks: 32, Raptors: 37.

Josh Hart makes a two-point shot. Knicks: 32, Raptors: 35.

OG Anunoby commits a shooting foul on Brandon Ingram. Knicks: 30, Raptors: 34.

Brandon Ingram makes the free throw. Knicks: 30, Raptors: 35.

Josh Hart checks in for OG Anunoby. Knicks: 30, Raptors: 34.

Jalen Brunson hits a contested 26-foot three-pointer over Jamal Shead. Knicks: 28, Raptors: 25.

Guerschon Yabusele checks in for Josh Hart. Knicks: 25, Raptors: 25.

Toronto Raptors take a full time out. Knicks: 21, Raptors: 20

gotta love a brunson barrage 🪣 pic.twitter.com/gBE677NkBi — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 10, 2025

Brandon Ingram answers with a three-pointer on the next possession. Knicks: 16, Raptors: 20.

Mitchell Robinson grabs the offensive rebound on the missed free throw and kicks it out to Jalen Brunson, who hits a three-pointer. Knicks: 16, Raptors: 17.

Jalen Brunson makes the first two free throws, then misses the third. Knicks: 13, Raptors: 17.

Jamal Shead commits a shooting foul on Jalen Brunson. Knicks: 12, Raptors: 17.

Jordan Clarkson misses both free throws. Knicks: 11, Raptors: 15.

Scottie Barnes commits a shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson. Knicks: 11, Raptors: 15.

Knicks take a full timeout. Knicks: 11, Raptors: 15.

Karl-Anthony Towns makes a 25-foot three-point shot, assisted by Josh Hart. Knicks: 11, Raptors: 8.

Jakob Poeltl makes a tip shot. Knicks: 5, Raptors: 6.

Match Preview

The New York Knicks (16-7) travel to Scotiabank Arena for an NBA Cup Quarterfinal showdown against the Toronto Raptors (15-10) tonight, carrying a nine-game winning streak against their Atlantic Division rivals.

The Knicks enter as favorites despite injury concerns surrounding star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is listed as questionable with left calf tightness that forced him out of Sunday's game against Orlando.​

Towns' status will be crucial for New York's frontcourt depth. The Knicks are also without backup guard Miles McBride (ankle), while Landry Shamet remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

On a positive note, OG Anunoby has returned to form after missing nine games with a hamstring strain, posting 21 points and seven rebounds in the Magic victory.

Toronto will be without former Knick RJ Barrett, who received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his right knee sprain and remains at least a week away from practice.​

The Knicks have won seven of their last eight games, most recently demolishing Toronto 116-94 on November 30.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!