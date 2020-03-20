Knicks Daily Roundup 3/20: ESPN Analyst Has Draft Pick for Knicks

-The 2020 NBA Draft is said to be considered a down draft. That doesn't mean the Knicks will get a pass if they don't hit their top pick. With several solid but unspectacular options at point guard available, the NY Post's Marc Berman spoke with ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg about possible selections. Read the article to see who the former Virginia Tech head coach would take to be the Knicks next floor general.

-Switching gears to the Knicks last lottery pick, R.J. Barrett has shown off some impressive skills during his rookie season, despite being overshadowed by Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. While he has had some struggles with efficiency, Barrett's successful first year has not gone unnoticed. Read SNY's Ian Begley's piece speaking with several scouts and executives who had largely positive things to say about the rookie.

-If you missed it yesterday, the writers of Knicks SI all drafted NBA 2K teams consisting solely of Knicks players. The reason? To compete in an NBA 2K tournament and crown the ultimate Knicks team. If you want to read about the thought process behind some of the teams, you can see why David Vertsberger centered his team around Carmelo Anthony, why Kris Pursiainen feels confident in a Bernard King-Julius Randle tandem, and why my Dave DeBusschere-Mitchell Robinson frontcourt is going to hold my colleagues' teams to zero percent shooting from the field. We'll have more about the other teams in the coming days, so stay tuned.

-With more NBA teams being tested for the coronavirus, there were multiple players and staff members announced as testing positive. The group included Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, two players on the Los Angeles Lakers, three players and/or staff members from the Philadelphia 76ers, and one member of the Denver Nuggets' organization.

Additionally, the NBA has ordered all teams to close their practice facilities amid the COVID-19 crisis, as reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Berman wrote about the challenges this could give players and the league if there's an attempt to eventually restart the season. Even just working out with teammates and getting into game shape seems to be a long way away for NBA players.