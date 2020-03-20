AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/20: ESPN Analyst Has Draft Pick for Knicks

Chris Molicki

-The 2020 NBA Draft is said to be considered a down draft. That doesn't mean the Knicks will get a pass if they don't hit their top pick. With several solid but unspectacular options at point guard available, the NY Post's Marc Berman spoke with ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg about possible selections. Read the article to see who the former Virginia Tech head coach would take to be the Knicks next floor general.

-Switching gears to the Knicks last lottery pick, R.J. Barrett has shown off some impressive skills during his rookie season, despite being overshadowed by Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. While he has had some struggles with efficiency, Barrett's successful first year has not gone unnoticed. Read SNY's Ian Begley's piece speaking with several scouts and executives who had largely positive things to say about the rookie.

-If you missed it yesterday, the writers of Knicks SI all drafted NBA 2K teams consisting solely of Knicks players. The reason? To compete in an NBA 2K tournament and crown the ultimate Knicks team. If you want to read about the thought process behind some of the teams, you can see why David Vertsberger centered his team around Carmelo Anthony, why Kris Pursiainen feels confident in a Bernard King-Julius Randle tandem, and why my Dave DeBusschere-Mitchell Robinson frontcourt is going to hold my colleagues' teams to zero percent shooting from the field. We'll have more about the other teams in the coming days, so stay tuned.

-With more NBA teams being tested for the coronavirus, there were multiple players and staff members announced as testing positive. The group included Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, two players on the Los Angeles Lakers, three players and/or staff members from the Philadelphia 76ers, and one member of the Denver Nuggets' organization. 

Additionally, the NBA has ordered all teams to close their practice facilities amid the COVID-19 crisis, as reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Berman wrote about the challenges this could give players and the league if there's an attempt to eventually restart the season. Even just working out with teammates and getting into game shape seems to be a long way away for NBA players. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Molicki's Knicks SI 2K Fantasy Team: Meet "The Block Bros"

Which Knicks SI writer created the ultimate squad? Look no further than the team with Mitchell Robinson.

Chris Molicki

Kris Pursiainen's Knicks SI 2K Fantasy Team

The best Knick to ever wear #30 and Bernard King team up on my Knicks SI 2K team.

Kris Pursiainen

The David Vertsberger Knicks 2K Team

Carmelo Anthony leads the way

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/19: It's Time for Knicks (Fantasy) Basketball

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, March 19.

Chris Molicki

Introducing The Knicks SI 2k20 Fantasy Tournament

Who says there aren't Knicks games right now?

Howard Megdal

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/18: Knicks Interested in Christian Wood?

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, March 18.

Chris Molicki

Lamar Peters Playing His Way Into Knicks' Plans

A dynamic guard showed out in Westchester this season

Geoff Maggliocchetti

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/17: Mitch Wants History and What Fans Will Miss About the Knicks

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, March 17.

Chris Molicki

Five things Knicks fans were robbed of due to the suspended season

What's been lost as Knicks wait out the novel coronavirus

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/16: Coronavirus Updates, Chris Paul Chatter, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, March 16.

Chris Molicki