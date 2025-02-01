All Knicks

LeBron James Playing Final Game at Knicks?

LeBron James may be playing the New York Knicks for the final time at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in their annual meeting at Madison Square Garden.

While it is unknown when LeBron James will retire, tonight's game could be the last time we see The King in the Mecca.

Knicks play-by-play announcer Mike Breen, who has called many of James' iconic moments in the league, spoke about his experiences with the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

“The way he’s going, I think we’ll be having this conversation in 2032 and 2033 as he gets to 47, 48,” Breen said via The New York Post reporter Peter Botte. “It’s worth mentioning on the broadcast, certainly, because there is that possibility, but because there’s no definitive retirement date yet for him, thankfully, it can’t be a major focus on the game. 

“Will we be seeing him again here? Is the crowd responding to him because they think it might be the last time? You just never know. So it definitely has to be a thought coming in because of what he’s meant to the league, and certainly the Garden has always been his favorite road arena. So it will be discussed, but not overblown, because I still have a feeling he’s going to be playing a few more years with what he’s doing right now.” 

LeBron has never said when he will retire, but he has alluded that he doesn't have many years left, so basketball fans in the Big Apple should savor what could be one of the last times he could play in basketball's most iconic venue.

Tipoff between LeBron's Lakers and the Knicks is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden. Fans can watch the game on ABC with Breen on the call.

Published
