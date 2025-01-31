Knicks Have Big Need at Trade Deadline
While the New York Knicks are looking to add a big man ahead of the trade deadline, they are also in need of some help on the wing.
However, The Athletic insider James Edwards III claims that it will be difficult for the Knicks to trade for a wing.
"With the way Precious Achiuwa has been playing as of late, and with New York exploring the backup center market, wing depth is certainly something that the Knicks could address in the immediate future. Anunoby, Bridges and Josh Hart are among the league leaders in minutes. The fourth wing on the roster is Landry Shamet, who has been in and out of the rotation for much of the year," Edwards writes.
While the Knicks need a wing, it will be difficult for them to be able to obtain one on the trade market, which means they may need to get creative.
"Given New York’s financial situation — the team is approximately $535,000 short of the second apron, a payroll threshold they cannot cross at any point this season — as well as the number of non-Robinson contracts on the bench between the veteran minimum and $6 million, it’s hard to see how the Knicks address this void on the wing in a meaningful way. There are, however, possible smaller-scale options," Edwards writes.
The Knicks are so strapped under pressure with little assets to work with due to the number of trades that they have made over the past year or so. This means that the Knicks will have to rely on their current roster and some minimal upgrades on the buyout market to maximize the potential of the team going forward.
The Knicks return to the court tomorrow to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET.
