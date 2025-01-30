Liberty Star Appears in Super Bowl Commercial
New York Liberty fans will likely appreciate that the upcoming Super Bowl will have a healthy dose of Swift, Superdome, and Sabrina.
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will cameo during the hyped advertising portion of the upcoming NFL championship showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. Ionescu will appear in a star-studded spot for Michelob Ultra, as the WNBA All-Star/champion and other lauded athletes fall victim to a con pulled by actors Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara known as "The Ultra Hustle."
In the ad, Dafoe and O'Hara, who recently collaborated in the anticipated sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," play up their age when challenging younger competition to pickleball matches.
With Michelob Ultras on the line for the winners, Dafoe and O'Hara drop the act and dominate their beleaguered opponents, who include Ionescu, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss, and American track and field star Ryan Crouser, who captured the latest of three Olympic gold medals in Paris over the summer.
Ionescu is paired with Moss as Dafoe and O'Hara move their way up the ranks.
"You know we're professional athletes, right?" Moss remarks just as O'Hara's serve floats by he and the point guard, leading the "Schitt's Creek" star to quip "What sport?" as Ionescu puts up a comedically frustrated look.
Ionescu has been no stranger to sports-based advertising, as she continues to appear in CarMax spots featuring fellow WNBA stars Sue Bird, Chiney Ogwumike, and A'ja Wilson. She previously appeared alongside Chris Paul in ads for State Farm, the insurance giants which recently enlisted Liberty teammate Jonquel Jones for a spot alongside mascot Ellie the Elephant.
Though she took a weekend off for prior commitments at the NBA Paris Games, Ionescu is currently competing in Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league co-founded by Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart. Ionescu's group, Phantom BC, returns to action on Friday night against Rose BC (7:15 p.m. ET, TNT).
