Injured Knicks Draft Pick Makes Pro Debut
The New York Knicks had a little moment of roster sorcery just outside of the Magic Kingdom.
Rookie Kevin McCullar Jr. finally made his debut in the Knicks' system as he took the floor for G League Westchester during its Thursday showdown with the Osceola Magic. The Knicks' prospects fell to those of Orlando by a 119-111 final in Kissimmee but it was a successful professional debut for McCullar, who had 10 points and an assist and steal each in 16 minutes of action.
Thursday marked McCullar's first action since March, his final showing as a Kansas Jayhawk. Injuries ate away at his final collegiate showings include a knee surgery that forced him to miss KU's most recent NCAA Tournament run. That didn't stop the Knicks from trading with Phoenix to obtain McCullar's rights at the 56th overall pick in June's draft.
"Man, after a long year it felt good to be back out there competing!" McCullar said in X after the game. "God is so good."
Standing at 6-6 and weighing 210 lbs, McCullar averaged 11 points and 5.4 rebounds in four collegiate seasons between Kansas and Texas Tech. He put up 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists en route to All-American and All-Big 12 honors in his final campaign with the Jayhawks.
With McCullar's G League participation, each member of the Knicks' four-man draft class has officially partaken in a professional game with either Manhattan or White Plains. While there is little wiggle room in the Knicks' current NBA rotation, second-round selections Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti have already gained solid following. First-round choice Pacome Dadiet is currently dealing with a toe injury as the trio has frequently commuted between Manhattan and Westchester.
McCullar has some time to rest after his long-awaited first action, as Westchester (10-6) is off until next Friday, when they face Cleveland affiliate Canton (7 p.m. ET, MSG2).
