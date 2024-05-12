Jay Wright Praises Former Player, Knicks Superstar
Jalen Brunson's rare metropolitan misfire for the New York Knicks earned praise from his collegiate head coach Jay Wright.
Brunson, partly hobbled with a foot injury, scored 26 points in Game 3 of the Knicks' Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers, but he lost five turnovers. He also perhaps partly sealed New York's fate with an equalizing three-point attempt that sought to draw a foul more than hit the shot, as it was the final act of a 111-106 defeat.
For all of Brunson's countless accomplishments this season, taking responsibility for the futile final heave seemed to impress Wright the most.
"Play with no fear of failure," Wright said in an X post featuring a video of Brunson's comments. "Take responsibly - learn - move on. Attitude . Proud of Jalen Brunson!"
Wright, currently a college basketball analyst for CBS Sports, would perhaps know these Knicks better than anyone, especially their active headlining triumvirate of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. Each played a role in Wright's finest hours at the helm of the Villanova Wildcats, including two national championship runs in 2016 and 2018.
Throughout the season of the "Nova Knicks," Wright has frequently celebrated his former proteges' many accomplishments. But seeing Brunson take responsibility for a fleeting shortcoming surprisingly impressed him the most and perhaps fulfilled the teachings he laid upon him at Villanova.
If anyone know Brunson's capabilities in a bounceback game, it's Wright. A major opportunity awaits on Sunday when the Knicks face the Pacers in Game 4 in Indianapolis (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
