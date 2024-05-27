All Knicks

Mets Catcher Honors Knicks Star

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has rubbed off on another athlete in the city.

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Brunson has taken the city by storm this year, helping put the New York Knicks back into relevancy in the NBA.

He's becoming a true New York legend in more ways than one, and he's got other athletes in the city buzzing.

In Sunday's game between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, catcher Francisco Alvarez was caught on camera trying to mimic Brunson's signature 3-point celebration.

Alvarez, 22, debuted for the Mets in September 2022, just a few months after Brunson signed with the Knicks.

As a top prospect for the Mets, Alvarez has turned into a fan favorite, and this only helps his case as he embraces the New York sports culture. Alvarez suffered a thumb injury last month that sidelined him for a while. He had to undergo surgery for a torn ligament and he isn't expected to come back until late June or early July. The same goes for Brunson, who had surgery last week after breaking his hand in Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers. Maybe Brunson and Alvarez can bond over the fact that they both have undergone hand surgeries recently.

But when Alvarez does come back, Knicks fans would definitely want to see him re-enact Brunson's celebration after he hits a home run or nails a runner trying to steal second base.

