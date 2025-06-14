Mike Breen Preaches Patience in Knicks Coaching Search
Mike Breen is perfectly fine with the New York Knicks avoiding any sort of "bang!" in their active head coaching search.
Breen took a break from calling the NBA Finals for ABC to comments on the Knicks' coaching post, which sits empty after last week's surprise ousting of five-year leader Tom Thibodeau.
While the Knicks are the only team with no active head coach and have gained some form of notoriety for reportedly attempting to interview head coaches that are currently employed, Breen advised the team to stay the course during a Thursday appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."
“They’re obviously turning over every stone right now,” the longtime television voice of the Knicks on MSG Network said. “There’s a lot of good candidates still out there, it’s been interesting to see how many teams have quickly said, ‘No, you cannot talk to our coach,' although that’s understandable while under contract."
"At this point ... they can take their time. There’s no need to rush it now," Breen continued. "They really need to do their homework and do an exhaustive search because there’s no need to rush it now, it’s such an important decision.”
Multiple reports have detailed the Knicks' rejections in attempting to interview the currently employed, with the list including Chris Finch, Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, and more. The search and the reaction around it has taken some of the spotlight away from the Finals series between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, which continues with Breen on the call on Monday night in Oklahoma City (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
New intel from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post indicates that the Knicks have no interest in speeding things up, the team sounding perfectly content to wait as far as Summer League play to name a new boss. Patience is a virtue and it sounds like Knicks fans will need it in spades as they navigate through an uncertain immediate future.
