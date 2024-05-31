Knicks Voice Mike Breen Reveals Favorite 'Bang!' Call
For the 19th consecutive year, the NBA season will go out with a "Bang!" thanks to the television voice of the New York Knicks.
Many an NBA Finals game has featured a "Bang!" from Breen, as the 63-year-old's trademark call has become a late spring tradition unlike any other. Breen touched upon his signature in an interview with Dan "Big Cat" Katz on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take," revealing that his favorite occurrence of his catchphrase sprouted from Ray Allen's historic triple from the 2013 NBA Finals, one that tied Game 6 and propelled the Miami Heat to a series victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
"The Ray Allen one, that shot decided who was going to win a title," Breen recalled, listing it next to Stephen Curry's deep game-winner against Oklahoma City in 2016 as his favorite utterance. "If he doesn't hit that, the Spurs win the title."
A more recent phenomenon in Breen lore has been his "double bang," which he'll break out during particularly significant moments. Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo became one of the new recipients of the honor during the team's recent playoff run, as Breen broke it out when the new Manhattan three-point master hit a crucial triple to provide a late lead in the opening round's second game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
"It's completely spontaneous," Breen said of the eight double bangs to date. "The first one even shocked me!"
Breen, locally known for his work as the Knicks' play-by-play man on MSG Network, will once again narrate the NBA Finals, which get underway on Thursday night in Boston (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The local Boston Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks in the best-of-seven championship set, ensuring a new champion for the sixth straight season.
