Former Knicks Star Responds to HC Endorsement
The New York Knicks have the most endearing head coaching job in the basketball world at the moment, and candidates are popping up left and right.
The Knicks will search far and wide for the job, and basketball legend Rick Pitino thinks former Knicks point guard Mark Jackson would be a good fit for the role.
"I obviously coached our rookie of the year, Mark Jackson," Pitino said.
"I believe he spent 18 years in the NBA as a player. Great coach with the Warriors and one of the brightest minds I've coached. Would love to see the Knicks bring Mark Jackson home!!"
Jackson appreciated the kind stamp of approval from Pitino, and his reaction to the endorsement makes it seem like he would be interested in the job.
"He's one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports, not just basketball, and on top of that he's got great taste by that statement," Jackson said on SiriusXM Radio h/t Sports Illustrated writer Dan Lyons.
Jackson last coached in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors in 2014 after a three-year stint with the team. Since then, Jackson moved to the television side, where he was a color commentator with ESPN from 2014-23.
Now, Jackson could be looking for a new gig, and the Knicks make a lot of sense. The Queens native played at nearby St. John's from 1983-87 before becoming a first-round pick by his hometown Knicks.
Jackson played with the Knicks from 1987-92 and again from 2001-02. He retired as a player in 2004.
The Knicks will be looking in many different places for their next head coach, but they may be able to find their guy right under their nose down the street in the city.
