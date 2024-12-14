All Knicks

Miles McBride Issues Challenge to Knicks

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride wants to light a fire under his team.

Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) runs up court after making a three point basket against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are feeling low after a 108-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, barring them from competing in today's NBA Cup semifinal match in Las Vegas.

While the Hawks are in Sin City preparing to face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, the Knicks are en route to central Florida to face the Orlando Magic in a regular-season game.

Both games will count the same in the record books, but the Knicks would love to be competing for those bonuses in Las Vegas. Despite finishing 4-0 in group play, the Knicks were unable to match that power against the Hawks.

Knicks guard Miles McBride spoke about the team's need to be more consistent.

“Now is the time where we really have to get on top of it because you don’t want to get into what they call ‘the dog days’ of the season and not have an identity and try to force everything in the back end of the season," McBride said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“I think right now is the time for us to make sure we come together and really be efficient with how we communicate with one another.”

The Knicks are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, which is a solid spot at this point in the season, but their inconsistency is preventing them from moving up higher in the standings.

If the Knicks want to make a run towards the top three, they have to show up more frequently so that some of these losses can turn into wins.

Consistency has been an issue for the Knicks all year long, so figuring that out will go a long way in turning this team from good to great.

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow against the Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.

