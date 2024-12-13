Knicks Coach Identifies Problem vs. Hawks

All Knicks

The New York Knicks couldn't get it done against the Atlanta Hawks.

Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are disappointed after their 108-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup quarterfinal inside Madison Square Garden.

The loss prevented the Knicks from qualifying for the semifinal, which is set to take place tomorrow in Las Vegas.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau explained to reporters after the game why the team couldn't finish the job and get it done against the Hawks.

“The difference in the game is probably the hustle points. They shot [41%]. We shot [43%]. But the second and third shots — that was a problem," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“The third quarter was a problem. They erased the deficit they had, and that went quickly, and then our energy dipped. It can’t dip. Missed shots are a part of the game. We just got to keep fighting. Win with your defense, your rebounding. We had a couple of turnovers. That was a problem as well.”

In the third quarter, the Hawks outscored the Knicks 34-18, turning a seven-point lead into a nine-point deficit going into the fourth quarter. From there, the Hawks were able to cruise to victory, punching a ticket to Sin City.

The loss is an unfortunate one for the Knicks, perhaps the biggest gut punch of the season so far. The Knicks would have loved to compete in Las Vegas, especially after going undefeated in East Group A. However, the loss will remind the team that it is far from where it wants and needs to be in order to be a true contender.

The Knicks can use this game as fuel in hopes that they can learn and grow from their mistakes.

The Knicks' next game takes place on Sunday as they travel to central Florida to face the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

