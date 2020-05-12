AllKnicks
MSG Networks to Air Former Knicks' MSG Debuts

Kris Pursiainen

As per usual, MSG Networks has another full week of Knicks programming planned to keep fans entertained even without the presence of live sports. This week doesn't have a theme as historic as last week's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the franchise's first ever championship, but will provide fans instead with several former Knicks' MSG debuts. 

Tonight, Tuesday May 12, at 10:30 pm, the team's first home game in the 1997 season will be aired to showcase the inaugural Madison Square Garden performances of Larry Johnson, Allan Houston, and John Wallace. The trio combined for 40 of the Knicks' 113 points in the victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets only put up 86 points themselves, meaning that this game will be a fun home win for some fans to relive, and some to experience for the first time.

At 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 13, former Knicks point guard Mark Jackson's Madison Square Garden debut against the Boston Celtics will be aired. The team lost the contest with a final score of 96-87, but Jackson was able to make a strong first impression in front of the New York fans in his first game with them watching. Jackson played 35 minutes and had 14 points, 4 rebounds (2 of which were offensive), 10 assists, 2 steals, and finished the game with a team-high Box Plus/Minus of 10.2. Only one other player in the game had a higher BPM, and it was Robert Parish of the winning team at 11.9. Jackson's performance was certainly impressive, and re-airing it allows many young fans to meet someone they know as a commentator back when he was on the court himself.

Several other games will be aired throughout the week for Knicks fans to enjoy; some highlights include the Thursday re-airings of Amar'e Stoudemire's first game at Madison Square Garden in 2010 and Carmelo Anthony's first game at home as a Knick in 2011. 

