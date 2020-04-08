AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/8: Draft Lottery Alternatives, Frank Q&A, and More

Chris Molicki

-With the NBA Draft Lottery scheduled for May 14th and no end to the coronavirus crisis in sight, ESPN's Fran Fraschilla has a different idea for the event. The former St. John's coach spoke with Marc Berman from The New York Post about why the league should consider dropping the lottery concept for a year and doing the draft order based off the current standings, rather than holding a virtual draft lottery. Fraschilla's logic was to protect the integrity of the draft lottery, which some could question if the NBA holds this process virtually. This would give the Golden State Warriors the first overall pick, while the Knicks would receive the sixth pick.

It's easy to see why this scenario could cause an uproar. After finishing with the worst record in the league last year, having bad luck, and falling to the third pick, New York wouldn't get the chance to reverse their fortunes and potentially move up in this draft. Additionally, fans and organizations everywhere may become livid if the Warriors were handed the first overall pick after Golden State's off year. While the draft lottery may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, it would be best if the NBA could find a way to conduct it fairly as they normally do.

Yesterday's roundup also went over Fraschilla's comments about who the Knicks should consider in the draft.

-The championship matchup is set. In the Knicks 2K20 Fantasy Tournament semifinals, Jonathan Macri took on Kris Pursiainen in a battle between two of the Knicks' all-time greats in Willis Reed and Bernard King. Read more about who won and will be facing Lauren Russell's team in the finals. 

-After Kevin Knox's Twitter Q&A last night, Frank Ntilikina did one himself via the Knicks' Twitter account. Check out Ntilikina's video answers to questions about his game, his confidence, which of his teammates has the best style (besides Frank of course), and more.

-There have been countless Knicks blunders over the past two decades, and this past season was more of the same. Mike Cortez of The Knicks Wall broke down the major mistakes New York has made in the past year in the form of the seven deadly sins. These mishaps include bad free agency plans, inefficient playing style, and the refusal to focus on young players over veterans. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks SI 2K20 fantasy tournament: Team Kris championship-bound behind Bernard King's big night

Earl Monroe continues to dominate as well

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/7: Fraschilla Talks Draft Point Guards, the State of the Knicks, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, April 7

Chris Molicki

Knicks Keep or Cut: Allonzo Trier

The Knicks have a number of tough roster decisions to make in 2020 free agency. This piece takes a look at restricted free agent Allonzo Trier.

Alex Wolfe

by

Wargames

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/6: Allan Houston and Scott Perry May Stay, Offseason Possibilities, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, April 6.

Chris Molicki

The New York Knicks Are All Over Social Media During Quarantine

Catch up with the Knicks as you stay home, and so do they

Lauren Russell

by

aliein

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/5: NBA to Resume When Public Health Officials Give "All Clear"

President Donald Trump held a conference call with the sports commissioners of the major leagues in the United States, see what he had to say here:

Kris Pursiainen

The Perfect Knicks Offseason: Win-Now Edition

What, you though Knicks' brass would just give the fans what they want?

Jonathan Macri

by

Ezekyell

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/4: Knicks Players Frustrated With Randle's Playstyle

Today's news involves a report about Julius Randle, a great Knicks fan tool, and general managers - a position the Knicks seem like they are soon going to need to fill.

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Draft Breakdown: Nico Mannion, Arizona

How the talented guard would fit in New York

Brendon Kleen

Keep or Cut: Wayne Ellington and Maurice Harkless

The Knicks have plenty of options and free agent decisions to make this offseason. In this installment of Keep or Cut, Wayne Ellington and Maurice Harkless' futures are discussed.

Alex Wolfe