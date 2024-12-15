Knicks Rookies Shine in Front of NBA Teammates
New York Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek made it rain in White Plains on Friday night.
With his Knicks teammates in attendance, Kolek took advantage of another opportunity with G League Westchester, posting a 30-point, 10-assist double-double in a 116-109 victory over the College Park Skyhawks.
After the NBA Knicks prepared for Sunday's game in Orlando (6 p.m. ET, MSG) at their practice facility in Tarrytown, members of the team took in the G League contest that featured Kolek, Pacome Dadiet, and Matt Ryan, who were sent down for the extra work. All three have since been recalled for Sunday's visit to Central Florida.
Video from The Strickland caught OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne among those in attendance at Westchester County Center for the G League group's fourth consecutive win.
In addition to Kolek's mastery, Dadiet joined him in the double-double brotherhood with 16 points and 11 rebounds in his first G League start. The local product Ryan, chosen as part of the Knicks' G League draft proceedings earlier this year, showcased his flair from deep off the bench, going 4-of-8 from deep and 6-of-11 overall en route to 18 points in the win over Atlanta's prospects.
Friday's headlines, however, belonged to Kolek, the first of three second-round picks the Knicks welcomed in June. Falling in the draft after a late injury at Marquette, some have called for head coach Tom Thibodeau to cast aside his apparent reluctance to employ rookies and make him a lasting part of the Knicks' rotation. Friday was Kolek's second foray in G League play, as he previous had 18 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in a Wednesday matinee, also against College Park.
Though they lose the part-time NBA contingent, Westchester (8-4) will go for is fifth straight win on Sunday in White Plains when they face the Greensboro Swarm (3 p.m. ET, MSG2/NBA TV).
