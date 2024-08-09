All Knicks

Knicks Assistant Leaves for Spurs G League Job

The New York Knicks are saying goodbye to another member of their coaching staff.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (right) talks with Assistant Director of Player Development Scott King prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (right) talks with Assistant Director of Player Development Scott King prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks coaching staff under head coach Tom Thibodeau is taking another hit.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Knicks player development coach Scott King is being hired by the Austin Spurs to be their next head coach.

King is returning to the G League after starting with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants working in basketball operations in 2017. He came to the NBA a year later as a video intern for the Detroit Pistons before joining the Knicks as the assistant video coordinator in 2019.

King stayed with the Knicks video staff but was promoted ahead of this past season to be the assistant director of player development. Now, he takes another step in the right direction by becoming the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs G League affiliate in Austin.

King isn't the only assistant to leave the Knicks this past season. New York also lost associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, who left the team to take the same job with the Cleveland Cavaliers under new coach Kenny Atkinson, who was hired to replace J.B. Bickerstaff.

Given his experience in video, King was often viewed as a resource for the Knicks whenever they would need to challenge a play. King had an iPad on hand while he was on the bench and would often be the one to tip off Thibodeau if he should challenge a certain play.

While someone else could certainly take over these duties on the coaching staff, it's an important part of a group that often goes underneath the radar.

They led the league in both total challenges (8) and successful challenges (6) during the first round of the playoffs, saving an estimated 7.88 points in six games against the 76ers, a series that saw them outscore Philadelphia just 650-649," New York Post columnist Brian Lewis wrote.

Now, King will be the one calling for challenges and a whole lot more with the Austin Spurs.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News