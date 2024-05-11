Knicks at Pacers: Halftime Thoughts From Game 3
Even without the comfort of their star attractions' health, the New York Knicks are feeling right at home at Gainbridge Fieldhouse's first Eastern Conference Semifinal portion.
With OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson clearly laboring, the Knicks have kept pace with the Indiana Pacers, who have wowed their home crowd with a major breakout from Tyrese Haliburton en route to a 63-58 halftime lead, one that's perhaps far too narrow considering the laundry list of New York injuries. Only adding to Indiana's desperation is perhaps the fact that they've led at halftime in each of the first two games ... yet trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.
Knicks (58)
- Points: Donte DiVincenzo (15)
- Assists: Josh Hart/Isaiah Hartenstein (3)
- Rebounds: Josh Hart (9)
Pacers (63)
- Points: Tyrese Haliburton (23)
- Assists: Andrew Nembhard/Obi Toppin (3)
- Rebounds: Pascal Siakam (4)
JB's OK
Despite his late heroics on Wednesday, Jalen Brunson is clearly not right. He began 1-of-6 from the field and lost three turnovers ... and yet, a game like this might be where he proves his MVP worth the most. Even in his depleted state, Brunson has shown no hesitation in the paint on both sides of the ball, notably drawing a charge that created Pascal Siakam's third foul and followed that up with a successful and-one on the other end. It probably wouldn't be wise to expect Brunson to reach his usual 40-point output, but his innumerable value continues to rise when it matters most.
Get the Point
The Knicks have shown tantalizing hints of turning this game into one they can win: an offensive shootout. Including Wednesday's 130-121 decision, the Pacers are 9-21 when they let their opponent score at least 125. Alas, no one in New York's starting five has found any sort of rhythm on the offensive end beyond Donte DiVincenzo, leading to yet another halftime deficit. If the Knicks can get one more scorer involved ... beyond the clearly hobbled Brunson ... something truly magic could be in store in Indianapolis tonight. Much like the Philadelphia series, the Knicks have proven capable of surviving one scoring onslaught from a superstar, and they're lingering tonight because no one's coming to Haliburton's aid.
Here Comes McBride ... and Burks
Those called upon to offer Brunson some much-needed relief have, at the very least, capitalized on the offensive end. Alec Burks, he of 44 seconds this whole postseason, scored 13 on 4-of-4 from the field while Miles McBride added five. Both have earned a positive plus/minus in over 10 minutes off the bench. Perhaps one more could truly do the trick, as the Knicks surprisingly went with three big men in the early going (Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims). Maybe some of Shake Milton's perimeter help on defense would truly make things interesting.